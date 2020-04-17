Canada to announce measures to aid hard-hit energy sector: CBC TV

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The Canadian government is set on Friday to announce long-awaited measures to help the oil and gas industry, which has been hard hit by low prices and the coronavirus outbreak, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. said.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference at the Rideau Cottage, as efforts continue to help slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Blair Gable

The CBC did not give details. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is due to hold a regular media briefing at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time (1515 GMT).

Canadian oil and gas companies are urging Ottawa to free up credit and cash. Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on March 18 that some measures were imminent, but Ottawa has remained silent despite pressure from the energy-rich province of Alberta.

A spokesman for Morneau declined to comment. Spokespeople for Trudeau did not respond to requests for comment.

Government sources have already said measures could include increased credit for energy firms, as well as money to help clean up orphaned oil wells.

An Alberta source said on Thursday the province expected that when Ottawa did make an announcement, it would be about orphan wells and aid to medium-sized firms. The source requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said last week the province’s energy sector needed up to C$30 billion ($21.4 billion) in liquidity.

Ottawa has also promised aid to the airline and tourism sectors.

Canadian finance ministry officials told unions representing airline workers on Wednesday they are mulling whether to provide low-interest repayable loans to companies, said two sources familiar with the matter.

The loans would be used to protect companies from insolvency, although no final decision had been taken, the sources said. “I think what the government is trying to avoid is a flood into insolvency court,” one of the sources said. Air Canada, the country’s largest carrier, has said it intends to adopt a separate government wage subsidy for its 36,000 Canada-based workforce, in a bid to keep its employees on payroll.

($1=1.4042 Canadian dollars)