Canada finance minister discussed resilience of global supply chains with U.S., Britain

FILE PHOTO: Canada's Minister of Finance Bill Morneau speaks in the House of Commons as legislators convene to give the government power to inject billions of dollars in emergency cash to help individuals and businesses through the economic crunch caused by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Blair Gable/File Photo

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau on Wednesday said he spoke to counterparts from the United States and Britain and discussed the need to support global supply chains amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Finance ministers from Australia and New Zealand were also on a call that Morneau hosted. The nations are members of the so-called Five Eyes intelligence-sharing network.

“The Finance Ministers and I discussed the importance of working together to support the resilience of global supply chains from which we all benefit,” he said in a statement.

“(This) is important for economic recovery and long-term prosperity, and we discussed ways to further cooperate on supply-chain challenges.”

The call was the third in a series of what Morneau called regular conversations between Five Eyes finance ministers.