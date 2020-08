FILE PHOTO: Canada's Minister of Finance Bill Morneau speaks in the House of Commons as legislators convene to give the government power to inject billions of dollars in emergency cash to help individuals and businesses through the economic crunch caused by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Blair Gable/File Photo

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau on Wednesday said he was hosting a call with counterparts from the United States, Britain, Australia and New Zealand to discuss the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Morneau tweeted that the participants were also looking at “how we can work together to ensure a successful recovery”. He did not give any more details.