Canada tells travelers from Iran to isolate over coronavirus

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada is telling travelers from Iran to isolate themselves at home for 14 days because of the novel coronavirus, the same direction given to people arriving from Hubei, China, the epicenter of the outbreak, officials said on Monday.

Canada had already advised citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Iran.

“The rapid increase in cases in Iran and the number of recent Canadian cases linked to travelers coming from Iran is very concerning,” said Chief Medical Officer Theresa Tam, announcing the measure on a conference call with reporters.

Canada has 27 confirmed cases of the virus, Tam said. All patients had traveled to affected areas or were close contacts of people who had.