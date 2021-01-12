Canada's Ontario on track for over 20,000 new COVID-19 cases per day: government data

FILE PHOTO: An empty terminal 3, amid a spike in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, at Pearson airport near Toronto, Ontario, Canada December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Ontario is on track for more than 20,000 new cases of COVID-19 per day by mid-February, according to government data released on Tuesday.

Canada’s most populous province and the country’s economic engine could also see roughly 1,500 additional deaths in its long term care homes by mid-February under the worst case scenario, the data showed.