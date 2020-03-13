Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie tests positive for coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau leave Rideau Hall after asking Governor General Julie Payette to dissolve Parliament, and mark the start of a federal election campaign in Canada, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle/File Photo

(Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus, a spokesman for the prime minister said.

The prime minister is in good health with no symptoms, the spokesman said bit.ly/2W8iwLl in a statement on Twitter.

Justin Trudeau’s wife will be in isolation for the moment, while the prime minister will be in self-isolation for 14 days, according to the statement.

