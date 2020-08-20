Factbox: Canada outlines plan to move unemployed off COVID-19 emergency benefits

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada on Thursday unveiled its plan to transition Canadians who lost work due to the COVID-19 pandemic off emergency benefits and onto the country’s traditional unemployment insurance program.

Here are some details:

* Canada will extend the C$2,000 ($1,518) per month Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) for another four weeks, to a maximum of 28 weeks. More than 4 million Canadians are currently receiving the emergency benefit.

* The transition to Canada’s traditional unemployment benefit program, known as Employment Insurance (EI), will start on Sept. 27.

* The majority of claimants will automatically be moved to EI once they have maxed out the emergency benefit.

* Canada will also create three new temporary benefits within the EI program: One for self-employed workers or gig-type workers; Another for workers who are sick or must self-isolate because of COVID-19; And a third for people unable to work because they are caring for a young child, family member or dependent. Parliament will have to approve these changes.

* Claimants will need to submit bi-weekly reports to show they are continuing to look for work and fulfilling other eligibility requirements.

* The benefits are taxable. Employment Insurance premiums for both employers and workers will be frozen for two years.

($1 = 1.3175 Canadian dollars)