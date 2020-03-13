Canada may soon advise against foreign travel - PM Trudeau

FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a news conference in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Blair Gable

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada may soon advise against non-essential foreign travel, and it will be taking a number of new measures at airports in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.

“We are looking at making a recommendation that people not travel outside the country except for essential purposes,” Trudeau said in a telephone interview with the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. He said the announcement “will probably be made later today”.

Trudeau announced on Thursday that he would be in isolation for as much as two weeks after his wife, Sophie, tested positive for the coronavirus. Trudeau will be working by teleconference and was to lead a meeting later on Friday to coordinate the response to the outbreak, he said.

He is also expected to address the nation later on Friday.

“There are a number of measures we are going to be bringing at the airports,” Trudeau said in the interview. “We are coordinating closely with the United States with the measures that they are putting forward.”

“We seem to be approaching a different phase right now” with the spread of the virus, he said, adding that the government is discussing a number of ways of offering financial help to Canadians and “we’ll settle on one soon.”

Finance Minister Bill Morneau is going to speak to reporters later on Friday to make a significant announcement, the CBC reported on Twitter.

All members of Canada’s House of Commons have agreed to suspend sittings, but will ensure that any measures needed to provide financial support can go ahead, opposition Conservative Chief Opposition Whip Mark Strahl said. He gave no details.

Trudeau’s government is supposed to present its budget on March 30 for the fiscal year starting in April.