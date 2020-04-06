Canadian province angry over 'unacceptable' U.S. move to block face masks

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada’s most populous province on Monday complained the United States had blocked the export of more than three million face masks it bought to fight the coronavirus outbreak, while Ottawa said it was pressuring Washington to release the gear.

FILE PHOTO: Ontario Premier Doug Ford is seen after a meeting with Canada's provincial premiers in Toronto, Ontario, Canada December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Ontario Premier Doug Ford told reporters his province had ordered almost 4 million medical masks from manufacturer 3M Co but they had not been allowed to leave the company’s plant in South Dakota. Speaking earlier to Global News, he called the incident “absolutely unacceptable.”

Ford, a populist conservative, told reporters that after the Ontario and Canadian governments complained, he had been assured 500,000 of the masks would soon be released. He did not say what would happen to the rest.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an order last week to stop personal protective equipment from being exported, and Ford said it was “absolutely critical” Canada be exempted.

Ford said he would be calling U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer later on Monday to press home the point.

Ontario, which has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases among the 10 Canadian provinces, will run out of personal protective equipment in a week, he added. More than 14 million people live in the province.

Allies of the United States are complaining about what they call its “Wild West” tactics in outbidding or blocking shipments to buyers who have already signed deals for medical equipment to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Separately, Canadian medical health officials said the death toll in the country from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, had risen to 293 from 258 on Sunday. The number of positive cases is now 15,822.

Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters that Ottawa was aware of “some difficulties” shipping the masks across the border.

“We are working intensely with the United States to ensure that all the masks that have been bought can be exported to Canada,” she said.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke to Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne on Monday and “reiterated the U.S. desire” to work with Canada to ensure the viability of international supply chains for medical supplies and personnel, a Pompeo spokeswoman said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday he would not retaliate over Trump’s order limiting exports, while noting that some Canadian health professionals living along the U.S. border work at American hospitals.

“Both countries would lose out if hurdles were to be put in the way of that flow of healthcare support between our two countries. We made that point in repeated conversations,” Freeland said on Monday.