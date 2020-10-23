Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare & Pharma

Canada to invest up to C$214 million for research into domestic-made vaccines: PM Trudeau

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Blair Gable

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada will invest up to C$214 million ($162.8 million) to help develop a domestically made COVID-19 vaccine, and it has secured up to 76 million doses of Quebec City-based Medicago’s potential vaccine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.

The government will also invest up to C$18.2 million in Vancouver-based biotechnology company Precision NanoSystems Incorporated (PNI) to support a project for pre-clinical and clinical trials for a vaccine.

