FILE PHOTO: A N95 face mask attached to a first aid kit is seen near the House of Commons, as efforts continue to help slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Blair Gable

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The total number of people killed by the coronavirus in Canada rose by about 5% to 4,111 on Wednesday from a day earlier, official data posted by the public health agency showed.

The figure for those diagnosed with the coronavirus rose to 62,458, according to Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam. On Tuesday, there were 3,915 deaths and 61,159 positive diagnoses.