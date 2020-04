FILE PHOTO: Provincial health workers perform coronavirus disease (COVID-19) tests on residents of the remote First Nations community of Gull Bay, Ontario, Canada April 27, 2020. REUTERS/David Jackson

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The total number of people killed by the coronavirus in Canada rose by 6% to 3,082 in a day, official data posted by the public health agency showed on Thursday.

The figure for those diagnosed with the coronavirus had climbed to 52,056, according to a statement. On Wednesday there were 2,904 deaths and 50,373 positive diagnoses.