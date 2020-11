FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau removes his face mask before speaking at the 3M's plant in Brockville, Ontario, Canada August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Lars Hagberg

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday warned that people needed to act now to tamp down the spread of a second wave of COVID-19 before it gets out of hand.

“Right now, this virus is being given the chance to spread,” Trudeau said at a news conference. “The numbers are showing us that our window to turn this around is closing.”