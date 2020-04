FILE PHOTO: An attendant disinfects the door as a body is removed from Centre d'hebergement Yvon-Brunet, a seniors' long-term care centre, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Montreal, Quebec, Canada April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The total number of people killed by the coronavirus in Canada rose by almost 7% to 1,611 from a day earlier, official data posted by the public health agency showed on Monday.

In a statement posted shortly before 11:00 eastern time (1500 GMT), it said the figure for those diagnosed with the coronavirus had climbed to 35,392. The respective figures on Sunday were 1,506 deaths and 33,922 positive diagnoses.