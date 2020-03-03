Canadian PM opens door to possible aid for firms hit by virus

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a reception at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) annual conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The Canadian government is open to the idea of helping firms that are suffering from financial damage due to the outbreak of a novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday, without providing details.

“There will be impacts on Canadian businesses, on entrepreneurs, and we will always look for ways to minimize that impact and perhaps give help where help is needed,” he told a televised news conference in Halifax.

Trudeau spoke shortly after Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau took part in a call about the virus with counterparts from the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations.

The ministers said they would use all appropriate policy tools to achieve strong, sustainable global growth and safeguard against downside risks.

Canada has so far only reported a handful of cases.

Asked how worried he was about the outbreak, Trudeau replied: “We do need to be alert to the very real challenges that the coronavirus is placing.”

Still, Trudeau did not respond directly to a question on whether Ottawa might offer more money to Canada’s 10 provinces, which are responsible for delivering healthcare.