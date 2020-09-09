Canadians must be vigilant to avoid massive COVID-19 second wave, PM Trudeau says

FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to reporters after visiting the National Research Council of Canada in Montreal, Quebec, Canada August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

OTTAWA (Reuters) - With COVID-19 cases in Canada on the rise again and children returning to school across the country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday urged people to continue to be careful in order to avoid a second wave of COVID-19.

“Canadians need to continue to be vigilant,” Trudeau said in a news conference in Toronto. “The last thing that anyone wants is to have to once again shut down our economies and spend our lives to try and counter a massive second wave.”