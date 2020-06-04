Coronavirus spread in Canada is slowing, Public Health Agency says

FILE PHOTO: People maintain social distance as they sit at Humber Bay Shores park while the province prepares for more phased re-openings from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in Toronto, Ontario, Canada May 24, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio/File Photo

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The spread of COVID-19 in Canada has slowed and 90% of the cases in the past two weeks have been in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, the Public Health Agency said on Thursday.

The death toll from the coronavirus epidemic, which was 7,543 on Thursday, will rise to between 7,700 and 9,400 by June 15, the most recent federal modeling showed.

The total number of cases by June 15 was projected to be between 97,990 and 107,454, the agency said. Total cases on Thursday were 93,441.