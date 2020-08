FILE PHOTO: A sign is pictured outside Pfizer Headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., July 22, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Canada on Wednesday secured supplies of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and German biotech firm BioNTech for delivery in 2021 if the compound wins regulatory approval.

Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed, Pfizer and BioNTech said in a joint statement, but added that the terms were based on the timing of delivery and the volume of doses.