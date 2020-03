FILE PHOTO: 72nd Cannes Film Festival - Closing ceremony and screening of the film "Hors normes" (The Specials) out of competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France, May 25, 2019. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

(Reuters) - The Cannes Film Festival has been postponed from May to the end of June, organizers said on Thursday.

The annual film festival, one of the largest in the world, was due to take place in southern France from May 12-23.

Organizers said in a statement that several new dates were under consideration, including the end of June.