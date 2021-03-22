CanSino gets China nod for inhaled COVID-19 vaccine trial

FILE PHOTO: Vials of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate, a recombinant adenovirus vaccine named Ad5-nCoV, co-developed by Chinese biopharmaceutical firm CanSino Biologics Inc and a team led by Chinese military infectious disease expert, are pictured in Wuhan, Hubei province, China March 24, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS/File Photo

(Reuters) - China’s CanSino Biologics Inc said on Monday it won approval for a clinical trial in the country to develop an inhaled version of its COVID-19 vaccine.

The National Medical Products Administration approved the trial of the vaccine, jointly developed by CanSino and the Beijing Institute of Biotechnology, the company said.

The vaccine was recently approved for emergency use in Hungary.