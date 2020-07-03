Carnival's Costa Cruises extends operations halt to Aug. 15

FILE PHOTO: An aerial view shows Italian cruise ship Costa Atlantica, which has crew members confirmed with cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection, in Nagasaki, Japan April 26, 2020 in this photo taken by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Carnival Corp (CCL.N) unit Costa Cruises on Friday extended its pause on operations to Aug. 15 and cancelled all cruises in Northern Europe for the rest of the 2020 summer season.

Genoa-based Costa, which had earlier suspended trips until July 31, also cancelled all future Costa Victoria cruises.

“The decision is linked to the uncertainty on the gradual reopening of ports to cruise ships and the restrictions that may still be in place for the movements of people due to the COVID-19 global pandemic,” the company said.

Cruise lines, hammered by a crisis that has seen some ships develop into high-profile infection hotspots, in recent days have been steadily pushing back cancellations well into the second half of 2020.

Costa Cruises accounted for 15% of Carnival’s overall capacity as of Nov. 30, offering voyages in Asia and Europe, including the Mediterranean.

Carnival Cruise Line said last month it had extended its pause in operations for North American voyages until Sept. 30, as it determines how to safely resume service.