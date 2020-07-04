World News
July 4, 2020 / 5:50 PM / Updated an hour ago

WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases, up more than 212,000

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A street cleaner disinfects a street wearing protective clothing (PPE), during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in the municipality of Breves, on Marajo island, Para state, Brazil, June 3, 2020. Picture taken June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

(Reuters) - The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Saturday, with the total rising by 212,326 in 24 hours.

The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil and India, according to a daily report here The previous WHO record for new cases was 189,077 on June 28. Deaths remained steady at about 5,000 a day.

Global coronavirus cases exceeded 11 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed more than half a million people in seven months.

Writing by Lisa Shumaker

