Factbox: Coronavirus deaths pass 5,400 worldwide

(Reuters) - Some 145,594 people have been infected by the coronavirus across the world and 5,419 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
In China there have been 80,945 cases and 3,180 cases.
Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
The following table shows countries that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or 10 or more confirmed cases, as of 0200 GMT on March 14:
