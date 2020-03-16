World News
Factbox: Coronavirus deaths pass 5,400 worldwide

(Reuters) - Some 145,594 people have been infected by the coronavirus across the world and 5,419 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

In China there have been 80,945 cases and 3,180 cases.

Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

The following table shows countries that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or 10 or more confirmed cases, as of 0200 GMT on March 14:

