Factbox: Coronavirus deaths pass 5,400 worldwide

(Reuters) - Some 145,594 people have been infected by the coronavirus across the world and 5,419 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

An undated scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (blue/pink) cultured in the lab. NIAID-RML/Handout via REUTERS.

In China there have been 80,945 cases and 3,180 cases.

Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

The following table shows countries that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or 10 or more confirmed cases, as of 0200 GMT on March 14:

COUNTRY CASES DEATHS

Mainland 80801 3176

China

Italy 17660 1266

Iran 11364 514

Spain 5232 129

France 3661 79

South Korea 8086 72

United States 2287 47

Japan 1423 28

Switzerland 1139 11

United 798 11

Kingdom

Netherlands 804 10

Iraq 101 9

Germany 3675 8

San Marino 80 7

Philippines 64 6

Hong Kong 134 4

Indonesia 69 4

Belgium 559 3

Australia 199 3

Lebanon 77 3

Egypt 93 2

India 82 2

Poland 68 2

Argentina 34 2

Algeria 26 2

Norway 996 1

Sweden 814 1

Austria 504 1

Canada 198 1

Greece 190 1

Ireland 90 1

Thailand 75 1

Taiwan 50 1

Chile 43 1

Luxembourg 38 1

Albania 33 1

Bulgaria 31 1

Panama 27 1

Ecuador 19 1

Azerbaijan 15 1

Morocco 7 1

Ukraine 3 1

Guyana 1 1

Sudan 1 1

Denmark 804 0

Qatar 320 0

Bahrain 210 0

Singapore 200 0

Malaysia 197 0

Finland 155 0

Brazil 151 0

Israel 143 0

Czech 141 0

Republic

Slovenia 141 0

Iceland 134 0

Portugal 112 0

Kuwait 100 0

Romania 95 0

Saudi Arabia 86 0

UAE 85 0

Estonia 79 0

Russia 45 0

Vietnam 44 0

Peru 38 0

Brunei 37 0

Palestine 35 0

Serbia 35 0

Croatia 32 0

Slovakia 32 0

Pakistan 28 0

Georgia 25 0

South Africa 24 0

Costa Rica 23 0

Belarus 21 0

Senegal 21 0

Hungary 19 0

Oman 19 0

Bosnia 18 0

Latvia 17 0

Colombia 16 0

Tunisia 16 0

Mexico 15 0

Cyprus 14 0

North 14 0

Macedonia

Malta 12 0

Macau 10 0

Bolivia 10 0

TOTALS 145,594 5,419

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials