Factbox: Coronavirus deaths rise to more than 3,300 worldwide

(Reuters) - More than 98,000 people have been infected by the coronavirus globally and over 3,300 people have died, according to a Reuters tally. Mainland China accounted for more than 3,000 deaths, while the toll in Italy stood at 148.

At current rates on reporting, the virus will surpass 100,000 confirmed cases on Friday.

There are 85 countries outside China reporting infections, with South Africa, Palestine and Bosnia reporting initial cases in the past 24 hours.

More than half of those infected have reportedly recovered, including over 53,000 in mainland China.

