FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 162.12 million, death toll at 3,501,505

(Reuters) - More than 162.12 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 3,501,505 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links.

COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER

TERRITORIES CASES 10,000

INHABITANTS

United States 585,528 32,968,349 17.92

India 266,207 24,372,907 1.97

Brazil 432,628 15,519,525 20.65

France 107,535 5,863,839 16.06

Turkey 44,537 5,106,862 5.41

Russia 254,954 4,931,691 17.65

United Kingdom 127,675 4,448,851 19.21

Italy 124,063 4,153,374 20.53

Spain 79,339 3,604,799 16.95

Germany 86,044 3,587,594 10.38

Argentina 69,855 3,269,466 15.7

Colombia 80,250 3,084,460 16.16

Poland 71,609 2,851,911 18.86

Iran 76,633 2,739,875 9.37

Mexico 220,159 2,377,995 17.45

Ukraine 47,942 2,150,244 10.74

Peru 65,608 1,879,049 20.11

Indonesia 47,967 1,736,670 1.79

Czech Republic 29,886 1,652,238 28.11

South Africa 55,183 1,611,143 9.55

Netherlands 17,436 1,593,728 10.12

Canada 24,869 1,318,399 6.71

Chile 27,647 1,273,504 14.76

Philippines 19,051 1,138,187 1.79

Iraq 15,930 1,136,917 4.14

Romania 29,413 1,070,605 15.11

Sweden 14,275 1,037,126 14.03

Belgium 24,664 1,028,104 21.57

Pakistan 19,467 874,751 0.92

Portugal 17,006 841,848 16.54

Israel 6,381 839,117 7.18

Hungary 29,114 797,429 29.78

Bangladesh 12,124 779,796 0.75

Jordan 9,226 723,069 9.27

Serbia 6,664 705,890 9.54

Japan 11,489 680,242 0.91

Switzerland 10,179 679,510 11.96

Austria 10,470 636,424 11.84

United Arab Emirates 1,629 544,931 1.69

Lebanon 7,586 535,181 11.08

Morocco 9,098 514,817 2.53

Malaysia 1,866 466,330 0.59

Nepal 4,856 447,704 1.73

Saudi Arabia 7,147 432,269 2.12

Bulgaria 17,243 413,838 24.55

Ecuador 19,514 407,002 11.42

Slovakia 12,203 387,420 22.4

Greece 11,365 375,831 10.59

Belarus 2,691 374,714 2.84

Panama 6,292 370,043 15.06

