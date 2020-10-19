Factbox: Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 39.94 million, death toll at 1,112,131

(Reuters) - More than 39.94 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,112,131 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

People wearing protective face masks look over balcony in Covent Garden as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in London, Britain October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser.

Eikon users can click here for a case tracker.

The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links.

COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER

TERRITORIES CASES 10,000

INHABITANTS

United States 219,355 8,134,334 6.71

India 114,031 7,494,551 0.84

Brazil 153,905 5,235,344 7.35

Russia 24,187 1,399,334 1.67

Argentina 26,267 989,680 5.9

Colombia 28,970 959,572 5.83

Spain 33,775 954,414 7.22

France 33,325 876,342 4.98

Peru 33,702 865,549 10.33

Mexico 86,167 851,227 6.83

United Kingdom 43,646 752,850 6.57

South Africa 18,408 702,131 3.19

Iran 30,375 530,380 3.71

Chile 13,635 491,760 7.28

Iraq 10,254 426,634 2.67

Italy 36,543 414,241 6.05

Bangladesh 5,660 388,569 0.35

Indonesia 12,511 361,867 0.47

Germany 9,784 360,310 1.18

Philippines 6,652 356,618 0.62

Turkey 9,296 347,493 1.13

Saudi Arabia 5,185 342,202 1.54

Pakistan 6,654 323,019 0.31

Israel 2,209 303,109 2.49

Ukraine 5,607 298,872 1.26

Netherlands 6,751 228,234 3.92

Belgium 10,392 213,115 9.09

Canada 9,782 198,148 2.64

Romania 5,872 180,388 3.02

Poland 3,573 175,766 0.94

Morocco 2,928 173,632 0.81

Czech Republic 1,352 168,827 1.27

Ecuador 12,375 152,422 7.24

Bolivia 8,463 139,710 7.45

Qatar 224 129,431 0.81

Nepal 727 129,304 0.26

Panama 2,564 124,745 6.14

Dominican Republic 2,195 120,925 2.07

Kuwait 701 116,146 1.69

United Arab Emirates 463 115,602 0.48

Oman 1,101 109,953 2.28

Kazakhstan 1,768 109,406 0.97

Egypt 6,109 105,297 0.62

Sweden 5,937 103,679 5.83

Guatemala 3,530 101,360 2.05

Portugal 2,181 99,911 2.12

Costa Rica 1,183 95,514 2.37

Japan 1,688 93,931 0.13

Ethiopia 1,352 89,137 0.12

Belarus 929 87,698 0.98

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials

Generated at 0400 GMT.