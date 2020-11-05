Factbox: Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 48.15 million, death toll at 1,226,134

(Reuters) - More than 48.15 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,226,134 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links.

COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER

TERRITORIES CASES 10,000

INHABITANTS

United States 233,903 9,529,731 7.16

India 124,315 8,364,086 0.92

Brazil 161,106 5,590,025 7.69

Russia 29,509 1,712,858 2.04

France 38,674 1,543,321 5.77

Spain 38,118 1,284,408 8.15

Argentina 32,520 1,205,928 7.31

Colombia 32,013 1,108,084 6.45

United Kingdom 47,742 1,079,041 7.18

Mexico 93,228 943,630 7.39

Peru 34,671 911,787 10.63

Italy 39,764 790,377 6.58

South Africa 19,585 730,548 3.39

Iran 36,579 646,164 4.47

Germany 10,846 587,456 1.31

Chile 14,340 515,042 7.66

Iraq 11,128 485,870 2.9

Poland 6,842 466,679 1.8

Belgium 12,126 453,310 10.61

Ukraine 7,924 430,467 1.78

Indonesia 14,259 421,731 0.53

Bangladesh 6,004 414,164 0.37

Philippines 7,367 388,137 0.69

Turkey 10,558 384,509 1.28

Netherlands 7,682 383,523 4.46

Czech Republic 4,133 366,625 3.89

Saudi Arabia 5,471 348,936 1.62

Pakistan 6,893 338,875 0.32

Israel 2,597 317,206 2.92

Romania 7,540 276,802 3.87

Canada 10,331 247,703 2.79

Morocco 3,982 235,310 1.11

Switzerland 2,275 192,376 2.67

Nepal 1,034 182,923 0.37

Ecuador 12,704 171,433 7.44

Portugal 2,694 156,940 2.62

Bolivia 8,758 142,062 7.71

Sweden 5,997 137,730 5.89

United Arab Emirates 500 137,310 0.52

Panama 2,744 136,024 6.57

Qatar 232 133,370 0.83

Kuwait 794 128,843 1.92

Dominican Republic 2,257 128,278 2.12

Austria 1,227 127,246 1.39

Oman 1,275 116,847 2.64

Kazakhstan 1,857 114,235 1.02

Costa Rica 1,431 113,261 2.86

Guatemala 3,752 109,147 2.18

Egypt 6,318 108,329 0.64

Japan 1,816 105,770 0.14

