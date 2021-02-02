Factbox: Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 103.44 million, death toll at 2,236,895

(Reuters) - More than 103.44 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 2,236,895 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links.

COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER

TERRITORIES CASES 10,000

INHABITANTS

United States 443,622 26,385,274 13.58

India 154,486 10,766,245 1.14

Brazil 225,099 9,229,322 10.75

Russia 73,619 3,868,087 5.1

United Kingdom 106,564 3,835,783 16.03

France 76,512 3,201,461 11.42

Spain 59,081 2,822,805 12.63

Italy 88,845 2,560,957 14.7

Turkey 26,117 2,485,182 3.17

Germany 57,454 2,224,898 6.93

Colombia 54,272 2,104,506 10.93

Argentina 48,249 1,933,853 10.84

Mexico 159,100 1,869,708 12.61

Poland 37,222 1,515,889 9.8

South Africa 44,399 1,456,309 7.68

Iran 58,038 1,424,596 7.1

Ukraine 22,768 1,221,485 5.1

Peru 41,181 1,142,716 12.62

Indonesia 30,227 1,089,308 1.13

Czech Republic 16,392 987,329 15.42

Netherlands 14,025 981,663 8.14

Canada 20,136 783,589 5.43

Chile 18,537 730,888 9.9

Romania 18,402 730,056 9.45

Portugal 12,757 726,321 12.4

Belgium 21,092 710,153 18.45

Israel 4,796 646,277 5.4

Iraq 13,057 620,620 3.4

Sweden 11,591 566,957 11.39

Pakistan 11,685 546,424 0.55

Bangladesh 8,137 535,582 0.5

Philippines 10,807 527,272 1.01

Switzerland 8,725 525,095 10.25

Morocco 8,287 471,438 2.3

Austria 7,778 412,096 8.8

Serbia 4,038 397,002 5.78

Japan 5,846 392,475 0.46

Hungary 12,578 368,710 12.87

Saudi Arabia 6,379 368,329 1.89

Jordan 4,326 328,062 4.35

Panama 5,296 321,103 12.68

United Arab Emirates 859 306,339 0.89

Lebanon 3,145 303,072 4.59

Nepal 2,029 271,118 0.72

Georgia 3,194 258,351 8.57

Ecuador 14,890 250,986 8.72

Slovakia 4,711 250,357 8.65

Belarus 1,728 249,295 1.82

Croatia 5,054 232,520 12.36

Azerbaijan 3,136 230,296 3.15

