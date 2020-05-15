Global coronavirus death toll exceeds 300,000: Reuters tally
1 Min Read
FILE PHOTO: A member of the staff from La Paz hospital reacts after two minutes of silence for health workers that died of COVID-19, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Madrid, Spain, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Juan Medina/File Photo
(Reuters) - Global deaths linked to the novel coronavirus passed 300,000 on Thursday, while confirmed cases of the virus are approaching 4.5 million, according to a Reuters tally.
Reporting by Lisa Shumaker in Chicago; Editing by Sandra Maler