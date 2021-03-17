Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Catalent plans to expand production of J&J COVID-19 vaccine in Italy: WSJ

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A vial and sryinge are seen in front of a displayed Johnson&Johnson logo in this illustration taken January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

(Reuters) - Catalent Inc plans to expand its COVID-19 vaccine production in Europe that will enable it to make more doses of Johnson & Johnson's shot, the Wall Street Journal reported here on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The contract drug manufacturer will bring online a second J&J vaccine production line at its plant in Anagni, Italy, during the fourth quarter, the Journal reported.

Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

