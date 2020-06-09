Hong Kong government to lead $5 billion rescue package for Cathay Pacific

FILE PHOTO: Cathay Pacific aircraft are seen parked on the tarmac at the airport, following the outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Hong Kong, China March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (0293.HK) announced on Tuesday a recapitalisation plan worth HK$39 billion ($5.03 billion) led by the Hong Kong government to help it weather the coronavirus pandemic.

The government will be issued HK$19.5 billion of preference shares, HK$1.95 billion of warrants and will provide a HK$7.8 billion bridging loan, Cathay said.

The pact also includes a HK$11.7 billion rights issue to existing shareholders, led by Swire Pacific Ltd (0019.HK) and Air China Ltd (0753.HK) (601111.SS), which had halted trading on Tuesday morning alongside Cathay, pending an announcement.