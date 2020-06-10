Business News
June 10, 2020 / 1:33 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

HK's Cathay Pacific shares set to open up 18.7% after $5 billion rescue package

FILE PHOTO: Workers service a Cathay Pacific flight at Hong Kong International Airport, China September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares of Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (0293.HK) were set to open sharply up 18.7% on Wednesday after it announced a HK$39 billion ($5 billion) recapitalisation plan led by the Hong Kong government to help it weather the coronavirus pandemic.

The stock was poised to start off at HK$10.46, the highest since February 24.

The deal includes a HK$11.7 billion rights issue to existing shareholders, led by Swire Pacific and Air China (601111.SS), which had halted trading on Tuesday morning alongside Cathay, pending the announcement.

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

