Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine shows similar immune response in old and young

(Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) said on Wednesday that an analysis of the early-stage data of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine showed it induced immune responses in older adults that were similar to those in younger participants.

FILE PHOTO: A sign marks the headquarters of Moderna Therapeutics, which is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

The drug developer is one of the leading U.S. contenders in the race to develop a safe, effective vaccine against the novel coronavirus. Its candidate, mRNA-1273, is already in the Phase III stage of human testing.

Moderna is now reporting interim data from the Phase I study that includes an analysis from 20 additional people and details on how the vaccine performs in older people.

The analysis looked at a 100-microgram dosage that has been selected for the larger Phase III trial. Moderna said the immune responses in those aged between 56 and 70 years, above 70 and those in the age group of 18 and 55 were similar.

The data was being presented at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices meeting on Wednesday.

The company has so far enrolled over 13,000 participants in the late-stage study. About 18% of the total participants are Black, Latino, American Indian or Alaska Native, groups that are the hardest hit by the pandemic.

Dr. Jacqueline Miller, Moderna’s senior vice president for infectious disease development, told the panel that the company plans to post weekly updates on enrollment of Blacks and Latinos on its website, and hopes to improve on those numbers. Miller said the company is also tracking enrollment of Asian Americans and Native Americans.

Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) told Reuters last week that 19 percent of the 11,000 subjects already enrolled in its trial are Black or Latino, and that the company is working to recruit Native Americans.

Miller said the demographic makeup of its vaccine trial is a frequent topic of conversation at weekly meetings with U.S. officials in the White House’s Operation Warp Speed, a program aimed at accelerating development of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“We fully agree this is absolutely critical to assess the value of the vaccine,” she said.

At present, Moderna’s vaccine has to be kept at minus 20 degrees Celsius for shipping and longer-term storage of up to six months, but it can be kept at regular refrigeration temperatures of 2 degrees to 8 degrees Celsius for up to 10 days. The vaccine will be distributed in 10-dose vials with no preservatives.

The company is working to make the vaccine stable at higher temperatures, Miller said.

Moderna, which has no drugs on the market, has received nearly $1 billion from the U.S. government under Operation Warp Speed. It has also struck a $1.5 billion supply agreement with the United States.

Moderna stock rose more than 7% to $71.35 a share after the data’s release. The shares have more than tripled in value so far this year, and results from the drug developer’s studies have boosted the broader market.