U.S. CDC to shorten COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days, seven days with negative test: AP

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (U.S. CDC)will shorten the recommended length of quarantine after exposure to someone who is positive for COVID-19, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday.

The updated guidelines will let people who have come in contact to someone infected with the coronavirus to end quarantine after 10 days, or seven days provided they receive a negative test result, the report said.

New guidelines are set to be released as soon as Tuesday evening, it added.