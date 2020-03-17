Insurance cost for risky European debt climb, UK CDS spike to four-year high: IHS Markit

LONDON (Reuters) - Debt insurance costs for low-grade European debt climbed further on Tuesday to hit an eight-year high as the fallout from the coronavirus spread, sending riskier assets tumbling.

The iTraxx Europe crossover index of credit default swaps (CDS), which measures the cost of insuring exposure to a basket of sub-investment grade European companies, jumped 17 bps from Monday’s close to 626 bps, data from IHS Markit showed. ITEXO5Y=MG

Among sovereigns, five-year CDS for the United Kingdom GBGV5YUSAC=MG added 2 bps to 39 bps, levels last seen in July 2016 after the shock Brexit vote.

Austria CDS added 1 bps to 22 bps, while levels for Germany DEGV5YUSAC=MG, Japan JPGV5YUSAC=MG and the U.S. USGV5YUSAC=MG held steady.