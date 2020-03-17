Philippines' Cebu Air to halt all flights amid coronavirus quarantine

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines’ largest budget carrier, Cebu Air Inc (CEB.PS) said on Tuesday it is canceling all domestic and international flights starting from March 19 to April 14.

The airline, which operates under the brand Cebu Pacific, said it is supporting the Philippine government’s quarantine measures to help prevent the further spread of the coronavirus.

“We are ensuring the safety of our passengers and operations teams, in compliance with the stricter quarantine measures, land travel restrictions and regulations in place,” the carrier said in a statement.