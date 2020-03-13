Norway's central bank says uncertainty unusually high

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank sees unusually high uncertainty in the economy as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, and the bank’s economic forecasts have changed day by day, the bank’s governor said on Friday.

The bank does not exclude the possibility of cutting the key policy rate below zero percent, Norges Bank governor Oeystein Olsen told news conference after announcing a surprise cut to 1.0% from 1.5%.

“These are not normal times, and nothing can be excluded,” Olsen said.