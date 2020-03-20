World's biggest central banks expand access to dollar swap facility

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The central banks of the United States, the euro zone, Canada, Britain, Japan and Switzerland agreed on Friday to increase the frequency of their one-week U.S. dollars credit facility, they said in a joint statement.

“To improve the swap lines’ effectiveness in providing U.S. dollar funding, these central banks have agreed to increase the frequency of 7-day maturity operations from weekly to daily,” the ECB said.

“These daily operations will commence on Monday, 23 March 2020, and will continue at least through the end of April.”