Japan's Abe hails BOJ easing as 'swift' and 'appropriate'

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday the central bank’s decision to ease monetary policy was a “swift, appropriate” move that addressed unstable global market moves.

“The government will continue to work closely with the Bank of Japan and G7 countries, with a close eye on global economic developments,” Abe told parliament.

At an emergency meeting on Monday, the BOJ eased policy further by ramping up purchases of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other risky assets to combat the widening economic fallout from the coronavirus epidemic.