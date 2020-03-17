CFTC provides work-from-home relief for brokers, other market players

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Tuesday said it has issued temporary, targeted relief to futures commissions merchants, brokers, swap dealers, and other market players in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The actions include relief from requirements to record certain oral communications and time-stamping requirements for market participants, as well the removal of requirements for floor brokers to be located on the premises of a designated contract market and to register as introducing brokers, the CFTC said in a statement on Tuesday.

The agency also extended the deadline for swap dealers and futures commission merchants to file annual compliance reports by 30 days, the statement said.

A CFTC spokesman earlier said to expect the relief later on Tuesday.