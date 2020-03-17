Business News
March 17, 2020 / 11:56 AM / Updated an hour ago

CFTC to give work-from-home relief to traders: WSJ

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is planning to allow market participants to skip certain record-keeping requirements if they work from home over coronavirus fears, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday citing officials familiar with the matter.

The relief from the regulator is short-term and will apply to trading venues, banks, brokers and other parties until June 30, according to the report.

The first set of no-action letters — where regulators inform market participants that they won't enforce certain rules — is expected to come Tuesday, the report said. (on.wsj.com/39XUGG7)

The measures to be announced include extending certain filing deadlines and allowing manual record-keeping as traders will not have access to phone lines that can tape calls, a regulatory requirement under normal circumstances, the report added.

The CFTC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below