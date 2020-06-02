Graphic: Coronavirus and the global economy

FILE PHOTO: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo rings the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as the building opens for the first time since March while the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 26, 2020. Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo/Darren McGee/Handout via REUTERS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

(Reuters) - The novel coronavirus has disrupted the global economy to an extent never seen before. The shutdowns imposed to slow its spread have sent economic output crashing, caused financial market panic and curtailed travel, leisure and social life more severely than many wars have.

How long will it take for the world’s economies to return to anything close to their pre-pandemic state?

Open tmsnrt.rs/3cg7OXF in an external browser for a Reuters interactive on eight broad indicators that may offer some clues.