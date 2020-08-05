Chicago public schools will begin school year entirely online: district

(Reuters) - The 350,000 students who attend Chicago Public Schools, the third largest district in the U.S., will start the school year by taking all of their classes remotely amid the COVID-19 pandemic, school officials said on Wednesday.

The decision to go to all-remote learning came after the city saw an uptick in virus cases in recent weeks that made public health officials concerned about the implications of in-person learning, Chicago Public Schools said in a statement.