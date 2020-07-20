Chicago to re-tighten COVID-19 rules for restaurants, bars, gyms and salons: mayor

(Reuters) - Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said on Monday that the city would re-tighten some restrictions on businesses, including bars and personal services, in an effort to curb recent community spread of the novel coronavirus.

The restrictions, which are due to go into effect on July 24, include a ban on indoor service at establishments where alcohol is served and a shutdown of personal services that require the removal of face coverings, such as shaves and facials.

“While we aren’t near the peak of the pandemic from earlier this year, none of us wants to go back there, and we feel these restrictions will help limit further community spread,” Mayor Lightfoot said in a statement.