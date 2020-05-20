Chile coronavirus cases surpass 53,000: health ministry

FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective suit talks to a child at a migrant neighbourhood during the start of a general quarantine to force down a surging rate of fresh coronavirus cases in the capital, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Santiago, Chile May 16, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile surpassed 53,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, with the virus registering a rapid advance in recent days after it spread from more affluent areas of the country to crowded, poorer areas.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 rose to 544, the health ministry reported in a press conference, while the total number of confirmed cases was 53,617.

A total of 4,038 fresh cases were registered between Tuesday and Wednesday, of which 391 were asymptomatic infections, the ministry said.

The world’s largest copper producer has seen an increase of 10,000 cases in the last four days.