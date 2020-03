FILE PHOTO: A man crosses an empty street, as most people stay at home amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Vina del Mar, Chile March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile’s health minister said on Saturday an 83-year woman had died from COVID-19, the country’s first death due to coronavirus.

Health Minister Jaime Manalich confirmed the death on Twitter. Earlier in the day Manalich said there had been 537 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Chile to date, among the highest tallies in Latin America.