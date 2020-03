A delivery driver rides a motorcycle along an almost empty street at the sunset during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Santiago, Chile March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile has surpassed 1,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus since the outbreak began in the Andean nation, the health ministry said on Wednesday, among the highest tallies in Latin America.

The ministry confirmed 1,142 total cases and said three people had died from the disease.