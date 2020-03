A custom worker checks person's temperature at the border between Chile and Peru, after Chile's government's announcement of the border closure in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Chacalluta check point, Arica, Chile, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Ibar Silva NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chilean president Sebastian Pinera declared a state of catastrophe in Chile as cases of coronavirus began to mount in the South American nation.

The 90-day state of catastrophe gives the government special powers to restrict transit and gatherings and to assure food supply and public services.